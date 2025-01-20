Watch live: 2025 inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for the second time Monday morning.

In 2017, he had the traditional inauguration outside but that will not be the case this year because of the cold. Temperatures in D.C. on Monday are expected to drop to the low 20s and teens.

This year, the main events — including the inaugural address — will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington. The last time this happened was 40 years ago when Ronald Reagan moved his second inaugural inside, also because of an Arctic blast.

Before heading to the Capitol, President-Elect Trump will attend church services.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade," Trump said. "I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In."

