Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson gets tribute on floor of U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two members of Congress honored Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives ahead of his retirement this week.

"From Capitol Hill, I'm forecasting a sunny and well-deserved retirement ahead. Congratulations, Mike on a job well done," Rep. Eric Sorenson, D-Illinos, said.

Nelson will deliver his final weathercast for Denver7 on Dec. 12.

U.S. lawmakers honor Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson on House floor

"A last word of advice for our friend Mike Nelson on your last broadcast day when your executive producer gets into your ear and says you've gone over in time, finish your work and then say, 'I yield back,'" Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colorado, joked.

Nelson is retiring after 40 years in the business, 20 of those years at Denver7.

"As the only meteorologist in Congress, I rise today to honor one of the best in the career field of atmospheric science," Sorenson said. "For decades, Mike was the trusted voice that families turn to to prepare them for what's ahead — blizzards, tornadoes, devastating wildfires, Mike tracked them all."

Nelson began his career in 1976 with the weather consulting firm Weather Central. There, he developed a transformative weather graphics system for broadcasters and then he proceeded to install weather computers at more than 50 TV stations nationwide. He brought the first-ever weather computer to Denver, where he trained longtime Colorado forecaster Stormy Rottman. One of his trainees was even Al Roker, and the system is still the most widely used system in the U.S. to this day.

In 1985, Nelson left Weather Central to become the chief meteorologist at KMOV-TV in St. Louis before moving to Denver in 1991. He served as chief meteorologist at KUSA before moving across Speer Boulevard to become Denver7's Chief Meteorologist in 2004.

"Mike Nelson has become a familiar face and trusted voice for weather in our state, and his impact goes far beyond the screen. From his early days at Weather Central to pioneering the use of computer weather graphics. Mike has been a trailblazer in his field over his career," Caraveo said.

Nelson is one of just 25 weathercasters nationwide – and the only one in Colorado – to be named a Fellow of the American Meteorological Association for outstanding contributions to weather science over an extended time period.

Not to mention, he's a 20-time Emmy winner for his weather coverage and in 2016 was inducted into the Emmy's Silver Circle for 25 years of service in the TV industry.

Nelson was also named the Colorado Broadcasters Association Citizen of the Year in 2001 for his volunteer work teaching the public about weather and the climate.

"Mike, your decades of dedication, innovation and community service have made Colorado a better place," Caraveo said.