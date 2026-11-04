Amanda Gonzalez to become Colorado’s next Secretary of State, AP projects

DENVER — Amanda Gonzalez will become the state’s top election official after beating Republican candidate James Wiley, the Associated Press projects.

As of Tuesday night, Gonzalez led Wiley by 61% to 36% with 73% of the votes counted.

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Speaking with Denver7 at the Colorado Republican Party’s election-night gathering in Lakewood, Wiley conceded the result.

Wiley, a Colorado Springs native and political consultant, ran for the office being vacated by Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who won her race for Attorney General earlier in the night.

During the campaign, Wiley called for major changes to the way Coloradans vote, including moving away from universal mail ballots and toward primarily in-person voting.

“I support the use of mail-in ballots with the absentee ballot system. Universal mail-in voting, unfortunately, breaks apart communities,” Wiley told Colorado Public Radio .

Gonzalez will take over a state office that has been a thorn for the Trump administration for the past several years as election denialism continues gaining ground not just across the state, but the country as a whole.

Her career experience includes working as an attorney, executive director, and adjunct professor.

Gonzalez was elected to serve as the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder in 2022.