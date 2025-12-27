Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsMountains

Actions

With winter storm comes increased avalanche danger this weekend in Colorado

The CAIC also said the avalanche danger rises to a MOD level (2 of 5) in the western Central Mountains.
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has the latest forecast for 12/26 with snow expected for Denver on Sunday with freezing conditions showing up as well. Over 2 feet of snow is expected for the mountains.
Winter weather arrives this weekend, snow for metro Denver
avalanche.png
Posted

DENVER – With the winter storm system rolling through Colorado and expected to bring several inches of snow to the High Country, officials are warning of an increased avalanche danger this weekend.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the “most dangerous” area of concern is on The Park Range. “Be careful on slopes where you find more than 8" of new or wind-drifted snow. Avoid steep slopes where you see cracking or collapsing,” wrote CAIC on social media.

Snow total forecast

Denver7 | Weather

Up to 3 inches snow possible in Denver as city activates cold weather shelters

Jeff Anastasio

The CAIC also said the avalanche danger rises to a MOD level (2 of 5) in the western Central Mountains.

“You can trigger a Wind Slab avalanche where you find 6 or more inches of freshly drifted snow,” wrote the CAIC. “Snowfall finally returns, favoring Wolf Creek and Cumbres Pass. New snow and wind increase avalanche danger. Watch out for thin slabs on slick crusts above treeline. Danger continues to rise through Sunday”

You can check the latest avalanche information, including forecasts and maps, at this link.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now