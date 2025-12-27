With winter storm comes increased avalanche danger this weekend in Colorado

DENVER – With the winter storm system rolling through Colorado and expected to bring several inches of snow to the High Country, officials are warning of an increased avalanche danger this weekend.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the “most dangerous” area of concern is on The Park Range. “Be careful on slopes where you find more than 8" of new or wind-drifted snow. Avoid steep slopes where you see cracking or collapsing,” wrote CAIC on social media.

The CAIC also said the avalanche danger rises to a MOD level (2 of 5) in the western Central Mountains.

“You can trigger a Wind Slab avalanche where you find 6 or more inches of freshly drifted snow,” wrote the CAIC. “Snowfall finally returns, favoring Wolf Creek and Cumbres Pass. New snow and wind increase avalanche danger. Watch out for thin slabs on slick crusts above treeline. Danger continues to rise through Sunday”

You can check the latest avalanche information, including forecasts and maps, at this link.