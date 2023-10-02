Watch Now
Winter Park woman, who went missing under ‘potentially suspicious circumstances’ in mid-August, found safe

On Monday, 50 days after she was reported missing, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said Melissa Whitsitt had been "safely located"
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 02, 2023
WINTER PARK, Colo. – A Winter Park woman who was reported missing under “potentially suspicious circumstances” in mid-August has been found safe nearly two months later, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials.

Melissa Whitsitt, 34, was last seen on Aug. 13 along Woodspur Lane near the intersection with Van Anderson Drive in southwest Winter Park and was reported missing after she failed to show up to work that day at Winter Park Resort, according to Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor.

Investigators said at the time that an unknown person, only identified as a man, used her phone to contact other people around the Denver metro area on Aug. 13. The chief did not know if Whitsitt knew that man or not.

Last month, the Pueblo Police Department issued a missing person bulletin in which detectives wrote that Whitsitt was thought to be in the area and was believed to be in danger and potentially being held against her will.

On Monday, 50 days after she was reported missing, Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials said Whitsitt had been “safely located.”

Trainer told Denver7 in an email late Monday afternoon Whitsitt had contacted an immediately family member recently and told them she was safe and "willingly homeless" in Denver.

