Woman, 34, missing from Winter Park under 'potentially suspicious circumstances,' police say

Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 16, 2023
WINTER PARK, Colo. — A 34-year-old woman is missing from Winter Park under what police say are "potentially suspicious circumstances."

Melissa Whitsitt was last seen on Aug. 13 along the 100 block of Woodspur Lane in southwest Winter Park, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She did not show up to work that day.

Investigators said an unknown person, only identified as a man, used her phone to contact other people around the Denver metro area on Aug. 13. As of Wednesday morning, the phone had been turned off, CBI said.

Whitsitt has not contacted any family or friends. She does not have a car.

The Fraser Winter Park Police Department said she was reported missing on Tuesday "under potentially suspicious circumstances." The police department said that her debit card has not been used since Aug. 13.

She is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has blonde or brown hair and blue eyes.

She has been entered as a missing person in the Colorado Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center.

Anybody who sees Whitsitt or knows or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779.

