Westbound Interstate 70 closes at Copper Mountain Friday morning due to crash between two semitrucks

Westbound Interstate 70 closed at Copper Mountain Friday morning due to a crash between two semitrucks, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

There were no injuries, according to Sgt. Patrick Rice with Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The semis slid on some ice and hit the jersey barriers. One of the truck's fuel tank ruptured, spilling approximately 65 gallons of diesel onto the road. Hazardous material cleanup is required, according to CDOT.

There's no estimated time for the section of road to reopen, as of 6:55 a.m.

Westbound traffic is getting detoured off I-70 at Copper Mountain to take Colorado Highway 91 toward Leadville, then U.S. Route 24 to rejoin westbound I-70.

CDOT recommended drivers plan in an extra hour to their travel time.