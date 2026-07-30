US Highway 550 closure to remain in place through Friday after mud, rock slides in southwest Colorado

US Highway 550 between Silverton and Ouray is expected to remain closed through Friday after mud and rock slides earlier this week, state transportation officials said.

Severe rains and flooding prompted an extended closure of the highway's Red Mountain Pass beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and crews are still working to clear the debris, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation release.

The roadway is closed to all traffic, including those accessing the highway from 4x4 roads, access roads and trails, officials said in the release.

"Backcountry recreationists within the closure area are encouraged to shelter in place if possible," officials said. "Stranded visitors seeking shelter or assistance can contact the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, Colorado at 970-387-5531."

The flooding from rain on the Gold Mountain Fire burn scar also prompted evacuations in the area Wednesday.

Transportation officials recommended using CO 145 through Telluride as an alternative route. The westerly route is expected to add an hour of additional driving time, per the release.

"Motorists are urged to avoid rugged off-road, four-wheel drive and 4x4 detours or unpaved 'shortcuts' suggested by digital map apps," officials said.

CDOT officials also provided the following flood safety tips for drivers:

