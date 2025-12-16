Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men fall off ski chair lift at Vail Mountain Monday, taken to Vail Health Hospital

VAIL, Colo. — Two men from California fell off a ski chair lift at Vail Mountain on Monday and were taken to a nearby hospital, the resort said.

A 59-year-old man from Sherman Oaks, California, and a 21-year-old man from Ranch Palo Verdes, California reportedly fell from the Mountaintop Express Lift (#4).

Both men were taken to Vail Health Hospital, according to the resort. Vail did not provide information on if the men's suffered any injuries.

