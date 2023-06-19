Two climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Crestone Needle in Saguache County

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. – Two climbers were rescued Monday after becoming stranded while descending Crestone Needle in Saguache County earlier in the day.

Saguache County Search and Rescue requested the assistance of a search and rescue team from Custer County after receiving reports that four people were having trouble descending from Crestone Needle just after midnight Monday.

Two of the people from the group were able to come down the mountain to their camp at South Colony Lakes but the remaining two were separated from each other on the standard route and became stranded, according to Custer County Search and Rescue officials.

One of the stranded individuals was able to activate a beacon which enabled them to communicate and provide an accurate location for rescue officials.

By around 4 a.m., a team headed to the climber’s position and the team was able to rescue both of the stranded climbers after the remaining two climbers were able to meet up and descend together at around 7:30 a.m.

“When ascending and descending different routes, it is imperative that both routes are researched thoroughly,” Custer County Search and Rescue officials said in a news release. “If you are having trouble descending in the dark, we recommend staying together as a group and waiting until first light to continue moving.”

Currently, the conditions on Broken Hand Pass require mountaineering equipment including ice axes, helmets, and traction devices such as crampons (preferred) or micro-spikes, they said, adding temperatures and weather conditions in the higher elevations are still spring-like and hypothermia can become a real risk even at this time of year.

Carrying portable battery chargers, two-way communication devices like the Garmin InReach, headlamps with extra batteries, appropriate equipment for your activity, and extra food/water/layers is highly recommended, officials said.