Trails on western side of Staunton State Park close weekdays for dam rehabilitation project

PINE, Colo. — Trails on the western side of Staunton State Park will close on weekdays for the next two months in service of a dam rehabilitation project at Elk Falls Pond, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The West Meadow, Lions Back, Chimney Rock, Elk Falls, Lions Head Loop and Elk Falls Overlook trails will shut down Mondays through Fridays, beginning August 4. The closures will remain in place until the project is finished, which is expected by October 31.

To rehabilitate the 100-year-old dam at Elk Creek Reservoir, CPW said crews will use the administrative road in Staunton State Park to get construction equipment up to the project site. Trail access along Bulging Elk to Marmot Passage will remain open on weekdays during the project, according to CPW. Park visitors on Saturdays and Sundays should use available trails, instead of the administrative road.

As part of the project, crews will bring the dam at Elk Creek Reservoir in line with safety regulatory requirements, addressing deficiencies with long-term water storage. The project will also use native vegetation, rocks and other materials found in the park to maintain the backcountry aesthetic, CPW said.