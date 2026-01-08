Telluride set to reopen this weekend as ski patrol strike comes to an end

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Telluride Ski Resort will reopen this weekend after the ski resort and ski patrol union came to an agreement ending a strike which began in late December.

Telluride Mayor Teddy Errico told Denver7 a deal had been made between both parties ending the strike.

In a news release, Telluride Ski Resort added: “We are delighted that the two parties came to an agreement today. It has been alot of work but we are confident that this last offer represented a fair compromise.”

The terms of the agreement were not immediately available but the resort said the proposal was made to the ski patrol union on Tuesday which the membership voted to accept the offer on Thursday.

Mountains Telluride ski patrol strike forces resort closure, affecting nearby towns Allie Jennerjahn

Denver7 previously reported the union was asking for a 35% increase in average patroller wage rates over the next three years, according to Telluride spokesperson Nancy Clark. The resort's "last best and final offer" would increase their rates by 23%.

The union rejected the resort's offer, leading the resort to close on December 27.

Telluride said it would begin reopening the mountain. “Lift 4 will open on Saturday with additional runs of Butterfly, Lower Misty Maiden, Boomerang. The next objective will be to open the “Super Loop” with more lifts and terrain to follow,” according to a news release.

Denver7 obtained the following statement from the ski patrollers union:

The Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association is pleased to announce that we have ratified our contract with Telluride Ski and Golf Resort. We are excited to return to work immediately. The TPSPA had a lengthy discourse as a group over our compromise and new contract. While we are ultimately very disappointed to not address our broken wage structure, we are immensely proud of our efforts that have led to this financial movement. We are even prouder of the recognition and implementation of our Supervisors into the Unit. From the very beginning of this process, we strived to create a wage structure that properly creates a sustainable career path. The ‘No’ votes in our ratification speak to the severity of this issue. A fair wage structure would provide stability and security with a clear future for our current and future members. Increased retention equals increased safety. No work stoppage is painless and all compromises are uncomfortable. In the end, we recognize TSG’s movement that led us to a contract we can be proud of. We firmly believe in our right to advocate for ourselves; we also firmly believe in our community. We believe in the closeness and resilience of this community, and our ability to move forward together. We are so incredibly humbled and appreciative of the support we have received during what we know has been an extremely scary time for all of you. To you, we say thank you. You have truly been an uplifting source of positivity through this, even as the future was so uncertain. Again, thank you. We have advocated for and continue to recommend these generous third party payment offers be redirected and support local businesses and this community. We look forward to financially supporting the community as well. We know how truly difficult this has been for a great deal of people. For businesses, resort workers, community members, everyone, we appreciate your patience. This has been incredibly tough on us all. We happily look forward to serving this community as the Telluride Ski Patrol. Let it snow