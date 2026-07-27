Teenager dies on Mt. Blue Sky after struck by lightning, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager died on Mt. Blue Sky on Sunday after being struck by lightning, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) said.

The lightning strike happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. When first responders were called to the area, they found four people injured in addition to the one teen who died.



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Teen dies on Mt. Blue Sky after struck by lightning: Clear Creek Co. sheriff

Three people had minor injuries, and the fourth was airlifted off the mountain.

Three of the five people were all members of the same family, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said. Another one of the people in the group was also a minor.