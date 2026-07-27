Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
NewsMountains

Actions

Teenager dies on Mt. Blue Sky after struck by lightning, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says

Four other people in hiking group injured — one of which was also a minor
A teenager died on Mt. Blue Sky on Sunday after being struck by lightning, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) said.
Teen dies on Mt. Blue Sky after struck by lightning: Clear Creek Co. sheriff
Top of Mt Blue Sky Byway.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager died on Mt. Blue Sky on Sunday after being struck by lightning, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCSO) said.

The lightning strike happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. When first responders were called to the area, they found four people injured in addition to the one teen who died.

  • Watch full story in the video player below.
Teen dies on Mt. Blue Sky after struck by lightning: Clear Creek Co. sheriff

Three people had minor injuries, and the fourth was airlifted off the mountain.

Three of the five people were all members of the same family, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said. Another one of the people in the group was also a minor.

adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter