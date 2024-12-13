Snowstang bus service resumes to mountain resorts on Saturday

The Snowstang bus service will resume to four of the state's most popular mountain resorts on Saturday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Thursday.

“It’s a testament to its cost-effectiveness and convenience that our passenger numbers continue to increase.” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.

During the 2021-2022 ski season, 4,194 people took the Snowstang bus service. The rate increased by 90% in the 2023-2024 season with 7,983 people using the Snowstang. Rides to Copper Mountain were so frequently used, CDOT is adding an additional bus route there on Jan. 11 and 25, 2025.

The rest of the season, the Snowstang service drives up to Arapahoe Basin, the Town of Breckenridge and Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain and Loveland Ski Area. Riders can catch a bus from Denver Union Station, RTD's Federal Center Station in Lakewood and the Wooly Mammoth Park-n-Ride's upper lot at the Interstate 70-Morrison/Red Rocks interchange.

This is the fifth year of the Snowstang bus service. It launched in 2019 to try to reduce traffic congestion during peak travel periods.

“Snowstang is a great option if you love to hit the slopes or engage in other resort activities but would rather leave the driving to someone else,” Lew said.

For those interested in the Snowstang service this year, reserve a seat early for Saturday as Ullr Fest will be taking place on Main Street in the Town of Breckenridge. Also, plan ahead for Saturday, Dec. 21 as the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix — an annual halfpipe competition — will be taking place at Copper Mountain.

You can buy tickets here. If you want to book a ticket for December, use the promo code "LAUNCH24" for 25% off tickets.