Snow slides possible on US 40 Berthoud Pass in the coming days, CDOT warns

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers on US 40 Berthoud Pass to be alert for snow slides in the coming days.

Warm temperatures, especially during the warmer daylight hours, and heavy snow from last week's storm have created the perfect conditions for small bank slides, according to CDOT.

Colorado Department of Transportation The bank slides on Tuesday, March 20, 2024, took place at Mille Point 237.5 on US 40 Berthoud Pass.

Two slides were reported Wednesday on the west side of the pass at Mile Point 237.5. No vehicles were involved, CDOT said.

According to the department, traditional snow slide prevention is limited on Berthoud Pass due to rock fencing located above the roadway. The fencing protects travelers from rockfall once the snow has melted but adds a challenge to snow slide prevention.

Colorado Department of Transportation CDOT crews clear one of two bank slides on US 40 Berthoud Pass the morning of Tuesday, March 20, 2024.

CDOT has positioned crews along the pass to monitor conditions in real time and respond as quickly as possible. If a snow slide does occur, drivers should not try to drive through the debris. Instead, motorists should call emergency services and stay in their vehicles, according to CDOT.

For up-to-date road conditions and travel information, visit COtrip.org.