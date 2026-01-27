Skier with Aspen Skiing Company dies at Snowmass Ski Area

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A skier with the Aspen Skiing Company died last week at Snowmass Ski Area.

Aspen Snowmass released a statement to Denver7 saying the person was involved in a fatal accident on Jan. 22 and Snowmass Ski Patrol responded.

The group did not identify the person, but said he was a skier with Aspen Skiing Company.

"Our hearts are broken to share this news," Aspen Snowmass said.

The Aspen Daily News shared a story about the man, whom they identified as 48-year-old Rohan Verplank.

The cause and manner of his death is under investigation.

In December, a skier died on Aspen Mountain after colliding with a tree.