Skier dies after collision with tree on Aspen Mountain

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. – A skier died on Aspen Mountain in an accident, the resort confirmed to Denver7.
The skier, who was wearing a helmet, died on Friday, December 19 after colliding with a tree. The skier was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, according to Aspen resort.
“Our deepest condolences are with the guest’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. We are truly sorry for their loss. We’d also like to thank our highly trained Ski Patrol for their swift and professional response.”
