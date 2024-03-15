Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

Skier dies Thursday morning at Keystone Ski Resort, Summit County sheriff says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Keystone resort skiing mountains
Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 13:56:18-04

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A skier died Thursday at Keystone Ski Resort, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday morning.

The 58-year-old man from Summit County was skiing down the Flying Dutchman Trail on Dercum Mountain when he hit a tree.

He was wearing a helmet when he crashed, but he died on the scene, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

There were no other skiers or snowboarders hurt in the crash, but another skier did see the 58-year-old hit the tree.

"We are actively investigating the incident and working closely with resort officials to ensure the safety of all visitors to our community's beloved slopes," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will confirm the skier's identity, cause and manner of death once his family has been told.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 15, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here