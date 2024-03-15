Skier dies Thursday morning at Keystone Ski Resort, Summit County sheriff says

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A skier died Thursday at Keystone Ski Resort, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday morning.

The 58-year-old man from Summit County was skiing down the Flying Dutchman Trail on Dercum Mountain when he hit a tree.

He was wearing a helmet when he crashed, but he died on the scene, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

There were no other skiers or snowboarders hurt in the crash, but another skier did see the 58-year-old hit the tree.

"We are actively investigating the incident and working closely with resort officials to ensure the safety of all visitors to our community's beloved slopes," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will confirm the skier's identity, cause and manner of death once his family has been told.

