Skier death at Keystone Resort Wednesday under investigation by Summit County Sheriff's Office

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a skier at Keystone Resort Wednesday is under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Summit County sheriff's deputies got a report of someone unresponsive on The Grizz — a run in the resort's Outback area.

Other skiers found the man and immediately began CPR and called for help. Keystone Ski Patrol responded, providing more advanced life-saving treatment, before getting the skier onto a Flight for Life. He was taken to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Summit Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The skier lived on the Front Range and was wearing a helmet, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The Summit County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his family is notified and an official cause and manner of death is determined.