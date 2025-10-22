'She was taken from us': Summit County man accused of killing woman days after allegedly assaulting another

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Three days are all that separate two sets of allegations out of Summit County involving two different women who investigators believe were victimized by the same suspect.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Judge Reed Owens ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the cases against Daniel DeVito, who is accused of first-degree murder, assault, discharge of a firearm, and menacing.

The investigation into DeVito, 46, began at the beginning of July in Blue River, a town outside of Breckenridge. Just before 6:30 p.m. on July 7, officers responded to a 911 call and heard several gunshots coming from inside a home.

A man — later identified as DeVito — was allegedly yelling that he needed help as the "cartel" was shooting at him. Officers stayed outside of the home until more units arrived, according to the arrest affidavit in the murder case.

Responding officers found Jordan Labarre dead in the corner of a bathroom, with her dog on her lap.

Eventually, DeVito approached officers with his hands up and was detained. DeVito allegedly told law enforcement he had "killed three people in the house that were Cartel," the arrest papers state. He also "spontaneously" said "the Cartel are after me," and that he shot "two guys in body armor."

DeVito then reportedly told officers that he shot a woman in the face. Inside the home, investigators found the body of 32-year-old Jordan Elizabeth Labarre, with her dog Lincoln on her lap. According to her autopsy, Labarre died of a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday, Denver7 spoke with Labarre's mother and stepfather, who said it's nearly impossible to describe the joy she brought to their lives.

“She was kind, adventurous, loving, smart, and made us proud to call her our daughter," said Timothy Shugrue, who is also a district attorney in Massachusetts. “Losing Jordan so suddenly and violently has been almost insurmountable to overcome. We are thankful to Jordan's friends in Colorado, who are truly like our extended family. They have been there for Jordan throughout this entire process, and are a tremendous amount of support and source of comfort to us throughout this arduous process. Jordan was murdered in a senseless act of gun violence and domestic violence. We will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

The Shugrues were not surprised to hear there were nearly a dozen people sitting in the gallery behind the prosecution during Tuesday's preliminary hearing, and told Denver7 Labarre made many friends over roughly a decade of living in Colorado. They said there would likely be more people present to show their support for Labarre, but many may be potential witnesses in the case.

“Jordan is very missed, and she's very much loved," said her mother, Joann Shugrue. “The world was just better with her in it.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Labarre appeared to have locked herself in a bedroom to separate herself from DeVito. Investigators believe DeVito forced the bedroom door open before allegedly killing her.

In the Summit County courtroom Tuesday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Agent Brittany Daly testified that Labarre had an "ongoing romantic relationship" with DeVito, but they had broken up at some point.

Daly, who responded to the scene on July 7, described the evidence found inside the residence during the execution of a search warrant, which included shell casings, a handful of firearms, and bloodied clothing.

Timothy and Joann Shugrue Joann Shugrue and her daughter Jordan Labarre.

Before the search was conducted, Daly learned that another woman had come forward and reported an assault at the home a few days prior. Denver7 is not identifying the woman in that case.

According to a probable cause statement, a woman reported an alleged July 4 assault to law enforcement on July 8. The woman claimed she slept over at DeVito's house only days before Labarre was killed, and that she was suddenly woken up in the early morning hours of July 4. The court documents state the woman reported that DeVito held her against her will inside a bathroom, "warning her that he would blow her head off if she came out."

The woman believed the threat to be real, telling investigators she knew there were weapons inside the home. She was allegedly forced to answer questions like "What's the meaning behind truth and honor?" on pieces of paper.

When the woman was eventually let out of the bathroom, she claimed another man had arrived. The two men allegedly zip-tied her to a swing, and DeVito allegedly used a "switch blade knife" to cut across her chest, leaving behind an injury that was more than a foot long.

The probable cause statement states that the woman was "screaming and crying and thought she was going to die."

According to testimony Tuesday, DeVito is suspected of pouring hydrogen peroxide on the open wound and taping a towel over the injury on the woman's chest. She said she threw away her pants, which were soaked with blood. Investigators found an article of clothing matching that description when they executed a search warrant.

DeVito and the other man allegedly told the woman to claim she fell on a saw when she sought medical attention. The probable cause statement claims DeVito also took the woman's cell phone, microwaved it, and then placed it in a pan of water to ensure it would not work.

The woman told investigators she did not initially report the alleged assault because "she was afraid DeVito would retaliate."

DeVito's defense team declined to comment. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.