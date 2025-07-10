Colorado Bureau of Investigation arrests suspect in Blue River homicide

BLUE RIVER, Colo. — Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have arrested a man on suspicion of homicide in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Blue River home earlier this week.

Daniel Joseph DeVito, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jordan Elizabeth Labarre, of Breckenridge, according to CBI officials.

Investigators say several law enforcement officials responded to a home on Aspen Meadows in Blue River on a report of a shots fired call on Monday evening. Arriving officers head active gunfire inside the home and surrounded the property as they ordered the person inside to come out.

DeVito complied, exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release. Labarre was found dead inside.

The suspect was subsequently charged with an unrelated offense and taken to the Summit County Detention Facility.

On Wednesday, CBI obtained probable cause to arrest DeVito with the homicide.

The Blue River Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate this incident with assistance from the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement partners.