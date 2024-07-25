Search and rescue teams recover dead hiker's body on Lone Eagle Peak Wednesday

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue teams recovered a dead hiker's body on Lone Eagle Peak Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

Grand County Dispatch and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office received reports Tuesday morning of a hiker in the Lone Eagle Peak area that did not make it home when he was anticipated to return.

Both agencies talked with the person who reported the man missing. His planned route for the hike was to travel from Brainard Lake to Pawnee Pass, up to Lone Eagle Peak and then across to Apache Peak before working his way back to Brainard.

By Tuesday afternoon, hikers in the area also reported a man dead near Lone Eagle Peak, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.

A Flight for Life helicopter worked with Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) to try and get crews close to the area, but the weather and access to the area forced the teams to stop for the day.

GSAR got back to work at 6 a.m. Wednesday with the help of Colorado Search and Rescue, the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control (DFPC) and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Around 1 p.m., DFPC was able to recover and take the dead hiker's body back to the Grand County Coroner's Office. The coroner will release his identity and cause and manner of death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said.