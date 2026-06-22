TELLURIDE, Colo. — A mountain biker startled a mountain lion in Telluride, and deputies with the San Miguel County Sheriff say there have been increased sightings in recent years.

The sighting happened Thursday afternoon on the lower Wasatch Trail in Bear Creek.

Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter spoke with an expert about this encounter in her report below.

Mountain biker startles mountain lion near Telluride; authorities issue warning for recreationists

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post the mountain lion was not aggressive, made no contact with the mountain biker, and the man was not injured.

Wildlife biologist Brady Dunne told Denver7 he is familiar with the lions in that area and that it was most likely a young mountain lion exploring its habitat.

“It was a little more inquisitive than an old mountain lion. An old mountain lion would hear you coming from a quarter-mile and say, 'I'm going to go this way.' A young mountain lion is like a teenager; they're like, 'Oh, what's this thing?'" Dunne said.

Mountain lions rarely attack, and seeing one is rare.

“How lucky we are. I mean, imagine being in Telluride, beautiful mountains, and seeing one of the most beautiful animals on the planet,” Dunne said.

Dunne has studied mountain lions for decades and is the cofounder of BODHI Wildlife Conservation Specialists. He says Colorado’s mountain lion population is on the low side.

Statistics from Colorado Parks and Wildlife show there are between 3,800 and 4,400 mountain lions in the state. An average of 505 lions are harvested or hunted each year.

Dunne advised hikers to avoid crepuscular hours, keep dogs leashed, and make themselves appear larger to deter mountain lions. He also stressed the importance of donating to conservation efforts.