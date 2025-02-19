Ice Castles in Eagle announce closing date for the 2025 season

EAGLE, Colo. — With warm temperatures in the forecast, Ice Castles announced its closing date for the 2025 season. The final day to visit the installation for the year will be this Sunday, Feb. 23.

“I am incredibly proud of our crew and their determination to build a spectacular castle in a new location with all of the hurdles Mother Nature has thrown at us this year,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said.

Ice Castles will host one final locals' day Sunday to celebrate the Eagle and Gypsum communities who welcomed the installation this winter. Anyone who can show proof of residency in Eagle or Gypsum can get a $5 ticket at the box office.

Over the nine weeks Ice Castles in Eagle were open, thousands of people visited the new location.

There's no word yet on when the Ice Castles in Cripple Creek will close, but currently, tickets are available through March 8.

Tickets are on sale for the final weekend at the Eagle Ice Castles here.

Ice Castles were first created in 2011. Brent Christensen came up with the idea while trying to build a winter playground for his children in the front yard of their home in Alpine, Utah.