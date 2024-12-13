Ice Castles announce 2024 opening dates for locations in Cripple Creek and Eagle

Ice Castles announced, on Thursday, the 2024 opening dates for locations in Cripple Creek and Eagle, Colorado.

“For the first time in our company’s history, we are thrilled to open two Ice Castles locations in Colorado before Christmas," CEO of Ice Castles Kyle Standifird said in Thursday's announcement. "Thanks to favorable weather this season, we’re excited to invite guests to experience the magic of Ice Castles throughout the holiday season.”

The ice castle in Cripple Creek will welcome visitors Thursday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m., and the Eagle attraction will open the next day — Friday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

The family-friendly winter activity was originally based in Dillon, but after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ice Castles opened in the Teller County town of Cripple Creek. The Utah-based company will again have three other locations nationwide in Utah, Minnesota and New Hampshire this year.

Both Colorado Ice Castles will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Depending on the weather, the Colorado Ice Castles typically remain open until early March.

The popular winter experience features ice slides, towers, tunnels and caverns, built entirely from icicles grown, harvested and hand-crafted by artisans from around the world.

At night, the ice castles are illuminated by color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice.

Ice Castles also revealed Thursday there will be a new addition to the experience this winter — the Polar Pub Ice Bar where visitors can get chilled drinks. Ice Castles has food and dessert at the concessions stands as well.

You can buy tickets here.