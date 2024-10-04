'I owe them my life': Teen left paralyzed after Colorado ski crash reunited with paramedics who rescued her

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A Texas teen who was left paralyzed after a ski accident in Breckenridge last spring was reunited with the two paramedics who helped rescue her on Thursday.

Hannah Evans, now 18, traveled to Breckenridge in March 2023 for her last spring break before high school graduation. The joyful trip, however, quickly took a turn for the worse.

“We went skiing, and I just took the wrong lift," Evans recalled. “I think I kind of panicked going down, and I ended up hitting a tree.”

At that moment, the teen knew something had changed.

“When I first hit, I knew my back was broken because I couldn't feel below the waist," she said.

Nearby skiers quickly rushed to her aid.

“I actually was found by three Navy SEALs. One of them happened to be a medic," Evans said.

The teen was placed in a toboggan and taken down the slopes. She was then flown to St. Anthony's Hospital.

“I knew waking up in the hospital that I couldn't walk," she said.

Evans spent 113 days in the Colorado hospitals, rehabbing from her injuries. The nurses and doctors quickly became her friends and, along with Evans' mom, Ashley, turned the hospital into a home away from home.

“I wanted to make her realize and feel like nothing's changed. You can do everything," said Ashley.

More than a year later, Evans is back in Colorado to speak at Common Spirit's trauma symposium in Larkspur. On Thursday, the teen was surprised by the two flight paramedics who airlifted her to St. Anthony's — Maggie Clark and Dave Rowe.

“Oh my gosh hi!” Evans said as the two walked into the room.

The paramedics said they were excited to see a happy resolution to a tragic story.

"You have such an inspirational story and we're still following it," Rowe said to Evans.

The pair gifted Evans a challenge coin before cheering her on as she took the stage.

"I will cherish this forever," said Evans grinning ear to ear. “I owe them my life. I still pray for them.”

Since returning to Texas, Evans said she's adapted to her new life and even has a driver's license. She still faces health challenges but said she's focused on staying positive.