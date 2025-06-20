Human remains discovered Wednesday near trail in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – Human remains were discovered Wednesday close to a trail near the Alpine Visitor Center, park officials said on Friday.

The remains were located near Alpine Ridge Trail in the park, which is near the visitor center, said Kyle Patterson, public affairs officer with RMNP.

In a news release, Patterson said park rangers responded and would lead the investigation. It was not clear how the remains were discovered.

Once the remains are identified and next-of-kin is notified, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office is expected to release more information, said Patterson.

