Human remains discovered near Rocky Mountain National Park trail in June identified as New York man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Officials on Monday released the identity of human remains discovered near the Alpine Ridge Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park last month.

The remains were located on June 18.



Mountains Human remains discovered near trail in Rocky Mountain National Park

On Monday, RMNP officials announced that the decedent had been identified through dental records as 40-year-old Steven Noto of Western New York. Investigators believe he died in late November 2024.

Since the remains were mostly skeletonized when they were found, Noto's cause and manner of death "is unable to be determined," according to officials. However, foul play has been ruled out.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation into Noto's death.