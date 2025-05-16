Historic Stanley Hotel purchased by public-private partnership

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Colorado’s favorite scary hotel has been sold.

The iconic 41-acre Stanley Hotel campus was purchased Thursday by a public-private partnership that includes the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority (CECFA) and private bond investors. The new entity, called Stanley Partnership for Art Culture and Education (SPACE), will be headed by former hotel owner John W. Cullen IV.

“I have owned The Stanley for almost 30 years and can’t imagine a better way to both preserve and grow it for generations to come,” said Cullen.

Hotel operations will continue as normal, but the nearly $400 million bond offering will also fund a major expansion, including a new 65,000 square foot event center, 65 additional hotel rooms, and a horror film museum.

Author Stephen King stayed in Room 217 in 1974. His experience inspired him to write his classic horror novel, "The Shining."

Organizers of the plan add that the new partnership will also lean heavily into attracting film productions to shoot in Colorado.