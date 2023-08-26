Watch Now
Glen Haven first responders brace for potential flooding ahead of rainy weekend

Ahead of a forecasted rainy weekend, first responders in Glen Haven are bracing for more potential flooding. The National Weather Service has projected a significant flood risk for the Cameron Peak Burn Scar, and an elevated flood risk for the East Troublesome and Williams Fork burn scars.
The cycle of prep work, mitigation, flooding, and clean up has become routine for residents in the Glen Haven area following the Cameron Peak Fire. The area experienced some of its most destructive flash flooding earlier this month, when heavy rain hit overnight Aug. 2 into Aug. 3. The flooding lead to stranded drivers, power outages, and extensive property damage, which Denver7 reported on at the time.

“It’s a big burden on those homeowners,” said Chief Kevin Zagorda with the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department. “And then also one of the roads happens to be a dead end, so in a really bad event they are basically cut off.”

Zagorda said his department is mobilizing ahead of the storms, and his firefighters are “in the area, standing by” to assist Glen Haven residents should flash flooding occur. The department has been able to learn from previous flooding, he said, streamlining communications with the National Weather Service.

“We’ve become very adept at using the National Weather Service radar, figuring out how much rain has fallen and where it has fallen,” Zagorda said. “So, we know when we can expect a flash flood to occur.”

The Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department is warning residents on its Facebook page to “stay alert and make preparations in advance” of the weekend’s storms, and to be ready to “move to higher ground if you live near the Miller Fork or Black Creek.”

