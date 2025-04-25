Frontier Airlines ending service to Eagle County Regional Airport, effective immediately

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Frontier Airlines is ending service to Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE), the primary commercial airport for Vail and Beaver Creek, effective immediately.

In a release, Eagle County said the decision came from "Frontier's ongoing evaluation of route profitability." The airline flew five flights per week into EGE during ski season, according to airport officials.

EGE's terminal operations manager called the loss "significant" because Frontier was the only ultra-low-cost airline serving the airport.

"We are certainly disappointed by Frontier's decision to cease service at EGE," said David Reid, EGE's director of aviation, in a statement. "They have been a valued partner, and we recognize the importance of their ultra-low-cost options for our community. We remain committed to providing diverse air service for the Eagle County region and will continue to explore opportunities with other airline partners."

Denver7 reached out to Frontier to ask why the airline was leaving the airport. In a statement, the airline said, "Based on current consumer demand and broader economic trends affecting the entire airline industry, we have made the difficult decision to end our service from EGE at this time. We greatly value our partnership with the airport and Eagle-Vail community and will continue to evaluate the possibility of resuming service in the future."

The change is effective immediately, according to Eagle County. Passengers with existing Frontier bookings beyond April should contact the airline directly for reservation information.