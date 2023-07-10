SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Friends are remembering a teen who was killed in a police shooting in Summit County over the weekend.

The shooting occurred after law enforcement responded to the area of Idlewild Drive and Summit Drive early Sunday morning following a report of an armed man who was wandering around the neighborhood waving a firearm and banging on doors.

When they arrived to the scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies and officers from other agencies attempted to de-escalate the situation and gave the man commands to drop his weapon.

But they said the suspect failed to comply and allegedly pointed a handgun at law enforcement and “was subsequently shot by both the Deputy and Officer,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officials rendered immediate medical aid after the shooting but were unable to revive him. He died at the scene.

Friends have identified him as 18-year-old Charlie Foster, a recent Summit High School graduate.

"He was a really respectful person. He was always there for people. If he saw that you were down, like he would always try to like help," said Foster's friend and former classmate, who did not want to be identified for this story. "If you were struggling with a rough day, he’d want to do something for you."

Foster's friend added that the 18-year-old had recently been struggling himself.

"Especially after high school, he went downhill a little bit, struggled with a bunch of mental health stuff," the suspect's friend told Denver7 Monday.

Friends remember teen killed in Summit County police shooting Sunday

The student said he is preparing to start his senior year of high school at Summit High and said anyone who is struggling should reach out for help so that he doesn't lose another friend to a tragedy like this one.

"I’ve gone through that stuff and sometimes you wanna keep it to yourself, you don’t wanna put your burden on anyone else, but in the end, you need to get a professional opinion about it and get a different perspective," he said.

Several students stopped by the high school Monday to attend counseling the school staff was providing.

"He was a loving friend, was always there for people and put smiles on people’s faces," added Foster's friend. "Charlie was going through some stuff, I feel bad for him."

Both the officer and deputy involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari (970) 423-8960.