Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting involving deputy

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a deputy Sunday morning. Injuries are unknown.

It happened in the Summit Cove subdivision on or near Idlewild Drive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. No other details were released.

The sheriff’s office sent phone alerts to residents in the area asking them to shelter in place. A subsequent alert sent at 8:03 a.m. stated there was no longer a threat.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as soon as we learn more.