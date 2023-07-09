Watch Now
Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting involving deputy

Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 13:14:43-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a deputy Sunday morning. Injuries are unknown.

It happened in the Summit Cove subdivision on or near Idlewild Drive, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. No other details were released.

The sheriff’s office sent phone alerts to residents in the area asking them to shelter in place. A subsequent alert sent at 8:03 a.m. stated there was no longer a threat.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as soon as we learn more.

