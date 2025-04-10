Durango-area ski resort announces new trails and chairlift as part of 2025-26 winter season expansion

DURANGO, Colo. — Purgatory Resort will install a new chairlift and up to five new trails and trail connectors ahead of the 2025-26 ski season.

The Glendale triple chairlift will expand advanced and expert-level terrain on the front side of the mountain, according to a representative for Purgatory.

To accommodate the major capital improvement project, the Purgatory Bike Park will close this summer. Heavy construction equipment and truck traffic will traverse new and existing mountain roads to complete the project before the next ski season.

The closure will also allow Purgatory to continue Bike Park trail maintenance and improvements in preparation for its reopening.

Purgatory is transitioning seasonal winter employees to year-round positions to manage the ski resort expansion. This team of workers will support the building of the new lift and trail network, as well as future capital projects throughout the year.

“We’re investing in meaningful improvements that will not only enhance the mountain experience but also strengthen our year-round workforce and operational capabilities," Purgatory Resort General Manager Dave Rathbun said.

For those who aren't aware, Purgatory Resort is located between Durango and Silverton along the southern edge of the San Juan Mountains.