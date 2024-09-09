Conifer residents prepare for next step in development of proposed Shadow Mountain Bike Park

CONIFER, Colo. — People in Conifer are preparing for the next step in the development of a proposed bike park this week.

The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will meet Wednesday and Thursday to talk about the park and their recommendations to the county commissioners.

Along Shadow Mountain Road in Conifer, you don't have to drive before you notice huge signs that say stop bike park.

"When I first heard about it, having lived on this road for over 40 years, it has always been an unsafe road," Barbara Moss Murphy said.

"I mean, if you look at that meadow, you need to understand that that's never been developed," John Lewis said.

Lewis and Murphy help run the Stop the Bike Park organization. They explained the concerns fueling this movement — from increased traffic on this two-lane road to the increased need for first responders to environmental impacts to wildlife.

"Things are going to be changing, but not this proposed bike park, because it flies in our, the antithesis of everything we believe in responsible development," Murphy said.

Developers plan to have lift access to get riders uphill for a downhill mountain bike ride, according to the Shadow Mountain Bike Park website. The developer’s website shows there would be 16 miles of trails, 230 rideable acres and more.

People in Conifer and the developers said this upcoming meeting has been a long time coming — four years to be exact. Denver7 did reach out to the company through email but they did not respond. However, they do defend their bike park strongly on their website.

Residents are ready for this upcoming meeting of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning that will help determine the future of this park.

"I think we feel that we've done our homework, and to tell you the truth, we're ready. I mean, after almost four years, we finally want to get to having a story told," Murphy said.