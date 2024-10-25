Colorado ski resorts prepare to open while also preparing for climate change

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — As ski resorts are getting ready for the 2024 season, once again climate change and sustainability are top of mind.

At Arapahoe Basin, staff is working on electrifying their ski lifts and all their buildings. They are also taking trash directly out of guest’s hands to sort it correctly and were ahead of schedule on reaching a big goal.

“We can't do this unless we protect the environment,” said Shayna Silverman with A-Basin. “We can't keep this beautiful mountain up and running for folks if we're not taking care of it. So, we have this huge program. We had a goal to be carbon neutral by 2025. We actually achieved that goal two years ahead of schedule.”

Silverman said they still have work to do since their snow cats are run on diesel and they off-set those emissions through other means. Silverman said that is a temporary solution and are looking for a better permanent solution.

Denver7 Snow falls at Arapahoe Basin on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

Sustainability is also so critical for them because they’ve noticed the season shifting a little later in the year and warmer than usual temperatures are impacting their ability to make snow.

The ski resorts across Colorado are all talking to each other because the folks running them realize they can’t confront climate change in a vacuum, which includes Breckenridge and Keystone.

Both those ski areas have switched to snow-making machines that are more energy and water efficient. This is helping them extend out their season and work around a lot of weather variability.

The resort also has a carbon net zero operating goal by 2030. That initiative includes installing solar panels on top of lifts to power them and investing in clean energy.

Breckenridge and Keystone are also focusing on waste management.

“We quite literally take the trash out of our guest hands and we sort it for them to ensure trash is in the right place. The recycling is in the right place. We have a robust composting program,” said Sara Lococo with Breckenridge and Keystone resorts.

Lococo said they are on track to meet their 2030 sustainability goals

Knowing that a lot of visitors are about to head their way, the ski resorts are hoping people will carpool and utilize the Bustang to reduce the number of people driving up to ski and snow board.

Here is a list of opening dates for ski resorts so far:



Beaver Creek, Crested Butte - Nov. 27

Breckenridge - Nov. 8

Keystone - October

Loveland - October, early November

Purgatory - Nov. 16

Vail Mountain - Nov. 15

Wolf Creek Ski Area - Open