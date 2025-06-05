Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates Steamboat Springs moose that attacked two people Sunday

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a moose that hurt two people Sunday, and her two babies, from River Creek Park on Wednesday.

One woman got serious injuries in the moose attack Sunday, according to CPW, and had to go to a hospital. A man got minor injuries from the moose kicking him, while he tried to get the woman to safety.

On Wednesday, CPW tranquilized the cow moose and loaded her into a horse trailer, and fitted her with a collar that CPW will monitor. The mother moose was then given a drug to reverse the sedation drugs and her calves were loaded into the trailer fully awake. CPW transported all three to an area outside of Steamboat Springs and monitored them for a while before leaving the area.

"While this area is perfect habitat for moose, the risk not only to their safety in a populated area and the safety of people was too high, which is why we chose to relocate them," CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock said.

The City of Steamboat Springs has reopened River Creek Park since the attack and relocation.

Anyone who encounters a moose in nature should keep a safe distance, CPW and the City of Steamboat Springs warned. Never approach them and keep your dogs on a leash while hiking in potential moose territory. They are often found in areas near water and willow trees, which is their primary food source.