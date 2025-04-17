Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office search for who's behind spray-painted heart at St. Mary's Glacier

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for who's behind a spray-painted heart on a rock at St. Mary's Glacier in the Arapaho National Forest.
"It's selfish, and it's more permanent than their love likely will be," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.
It's also illegal, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. Vandalism in any setting is a crime. Violation of U.S. Forest Service rules, which manages the Arapaho National Forest, could result in a fine or imprisonment.
Anyone who witnessed the couple leaving the graffiti or has any idea who "JJ" and "MG" are, which appear to be the initials left inside the spray-painted heart, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
"We'd like to remind them that national forests are for everyone to enjoy, not for two people to destroy," the sheriff's office said.
