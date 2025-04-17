Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office search for who's behind spray-painted heart at St. Mary's Glacier

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Clear Creek Sheriff's office spray paint.jpg
Posted

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for who's behind a spray-painted heart on a rock at St. Mary's Glacier in the Arapaho National Forest.

"It's selfish, and it's more permanent than their love likely will be," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

It's also illegal, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. Vandalism in any setting is a crime. Violation of U.S. Forest Service rules, which manages the Arapaho National Forest, could result in a fine or imprisonment.

Clear Creek Sheriff's office spray paint.jpg

Anyone who witnessed the couple leaving the graffiti or has any idea who "JJ" and "MG" are, which appear to be the initials left inside the spray-painted heart, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

"We'd like to remind them that national forests are for everyone to enjoy, not for two people to destroy," the sheriff's office said.

Related prior coverage:

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.