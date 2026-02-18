Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
76  WX Alerts
NewsMountains

Actions

Avalanche danger increases Wednesday with warnings across much of the state

Denver7 is continuing to cover avalanche danger levels this week as conditions in the backcountry become more dangerous, especially on Wednesday through the end of the week.
A widespread winter storm moving across Colorado has prompted high avalanche danger in many mountain regions, and officials are urging people to avoid backcountry travel through at least the weekend.
Heavy snow, dry winter create 'dramatically' increased avalanche risk in CO
CAIC provided this video of an avalanche on Feb. 12, 2026 in the Raggeds Wilderness near Marble, Colorado.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center warns of increased avalanche risk this weekend with new snow
An avalanche in the Gunnison area on Feb. 17, 2026
Posted

Avalanche danger has increased Wednesday with several avalanche warnings in place across much of Colorado's mountains as new snow falls on weak snowpack.

Denver7 is continuing to cover avalanche danger levels this week as conditions in the backcountry become more dangerous, especially on Wednesday through the end of the week.

"Wednesday is a day to avoid avalanche terrain," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center wrote on social media.

The avalanche danger level remains at four out of five, or "High," on CAIC's scale. The following places are under an avalanche warning as of noon: the Flat Tops, Park Range, Grand Mesa, Elkhead Mountains, Gore Range, Sawatch, West Elk, Elk Mountains, and San Juan Mountains.

avy warnings feb 18 2026_Colorado Avalanche Information Center

During avalanche warnings, people can trigger large and destructive avalanches, but they may also break naturally. Those warnings will likely stay in place through Thursday.

Until the warning is over, CAIC recommends that backcountry adventurers avoid avalanche terrain, including under slopes with a steep angle, through Friday.

The Elk and West Elk Mountains will likely get the most snowfall and "very large" natural avalanches will break at ridgetops and will reach valley floors, CAIC said.

An avalanche in the Gunnison area on Feb. 17, 2026
An avalanche in the Gunnison area on Feb. 17, 2026

One concern in the northern mountains will be drifting snow due to strong winds at lower elevations. Humans will be able to trigger a deep avalanche in those same areas where the slopes are wind-loaded.

"Exposed slopes that continue to receive wind-drifted snow will be the most dangerous," CAIC reported. "The Park Range is expected to see the most rapid rise in avalanche danger, and the peak of instability will arrive first, by midday Wednesday."

Denver7 reported on Monday that experts are warning that the snowstorms hitting the mountains this week will create the "largest and most destructive" avalanches of the season.

Denver7 Anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Brian Lazar, CAIC deputy director, about this storm on Monday. Watch that video below.

Largest, most destructive avalanches of the season expected this week in Colorado, CAIC says

The CAIC said peak winds and heavy snow are rapidly loading weak snowpack this week, which is creating dangerous avalanche conditions.

Since Sunday, 22 avalanches have been observed and recorded, as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 12 were triggered by people and nine happened naturally. It's not known how one started.

Below is a graph illustrating where those avalanches occurred.

avalanches in colorado Feb 15-18 2026

STEPHANIE CALL TO ACTION.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Stephanie Butzer
Denver7’s Stephanie Butzer works on the digital team covering stories that have an impact on all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on the environment and outdoor recreation. If you’d like to get in touch with Stephanie, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now