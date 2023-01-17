Avalanche beacon training allows public to practice important backcountry safety skills

MINTURN, Colo.— It’s been a deadly avalanche season so far. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), four people have died in avalanches since Dec. 26 — one skier, one snowboarder and two people on snowmobiles.

The CAIC says avalanches are getting larger — another reason why it’s so important to be prepared before you head into the backcountry.

“When you start your day, everyone turns their beacon on, and everyone checks that their beacons are both sending and receiving appropriately,” explained backcountry skier Nolan Hurd.

The White River National Forest’s Meadow Mountain Beacon Training Park in Minturn was developed in partnership with the CAIC and consists of eight buried transmitters that can be turned on and off from a small control panel. This allows people to familiarize themselves with avalanche beacons and the process of probing for snow victims.

Once a victim is located, the process isn’t over.

“You still gotta get them out, address any wounds. Trauma is a huge thing that kills people in these avalanches. It’s not just the burial. It’s having the medical skills to stabilize your victim,” said Hurd.

Cassidy Grady of Frisco has been backcountry skiing for seven years, and says she still needs to practice her lifesaving skills. She stresses it’s all about improving your muscle memory.

“When you go out to the backcountry, most of the time you’re not rescuing anyone. So to come out to one of the beacon parks is really that practice you know you need,” said Grady.

Sometimes, no matter of how much you practice, things can happen. While Alex Blanchard hasn’t had to use his skills to help save someone trapped in an avalanche, he witnessed his friend get caught up in one. Thankfully, he got out okay.

“He was on top, but it was terrifying,” said Blanchard. “You have the tools in this situation if things had gone worse.”

Amanda Wheelock, mountain sports permit administrator for the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District of the White River National Forest, says the beacon training park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“This is just about our third season, but we’ve seen more and more folks coming out to use this resource,” said Wheelock.

In addition to practicing avalanche safety skills, Wheelock says there are others way people should prepare before heading into the backcountry.

“We recommend everyone take at minimum some sort of avalanche education course, especially with a field component,” she said.

Wheelock suggests acquiring the right gear and getting familiar with it by practicing in an area that isn’t prone to avalanches. She also says it's best to surround yourself with people who know what they’re doing and check the CAIC’s avalanche forecast before you head out.

“We can take steps to be as prepared as possible, but there is always still a risk,” said Wheelock.

It’s a risk these backcountry skiers say is worth taking.

“It’s a part of me to be out there and traveling like that and spending time in those places. And I try to make the best decisions I can,” said Meghan Twohig.

"It’s just a totally different experience,” said Grady. “I’m just taking care to be as safe as possible.”

Wheelock says the CAIC is the first resource people should check to learn about avalanches, including which education courses to take. She stresses also checking with your local forest service office. To see the CAIC's avalanche forecast, click here.