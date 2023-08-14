21-year-old woman dies, 2 others seriously injured from falls in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend

A 21-year-old woman died and two other people were seriously injured falling in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend, according to a news release Sunday from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS).

The young woman from Severance, Colorado was hiking with a 25-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas Saturday in the Flying Dutchman couloir between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker when both fell nearly 300 feet.

Other park visitors got ahold of park rangers, and provided basic medical care to the man who was seriously injured. The woman died at the scene.

The Colorado Air National Guard air-lifted the man out of the area Saturday night. He was then put on a Flight for Life air ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The effort to recover the young woman's body got derailed by weather Sunday and was expected to take place Monday, weather permitting, according to the NPS.

Her name will be released once her family has been notified.

National Park Service

Friday afternoon, a 64-year-old man from College Station, Texas was hiking above the Ledges on the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak when he fell about 60 feet, the NPS said.

A bystander witnessed the fall and started taking care of him until park rangers arrived.

Because of the location where he fell and the severity of his injuries, park rangers got help from the Colorado Air National Guard to hoist him out of the area. He was then transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance at Upper Beaver Meadows and flown to Medical Center of the Rockies.

The NPS said the incident is under investigation, as is standard protocol.

