20-year-old skier from Kansas dies after hitting a tree at Winter Park Resort Tuesday morning, police say

A 20-year-old skier from Kansas died after hitting a tree at Winter Park Resort Tuesday morning, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said.

He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

Around 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Winter Park Ski Patrol got a call about a man that hit a tree on an intermediate/advanced trail at the resort called "Lupin." Other skiers nearby started CPR until ski patrol arrived and took over. Ski patrol took the 20-year-old to Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center at the base of the resort. There, he was pronounced dead.

The Grand County Coroner's Office will release the man's name once his family is notified.