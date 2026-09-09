Mountain Rescue Aspen crews recover body of climber on the east face of Maroon Peak

Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) successfully recovered the body of a climber on the east face of Maroon Peak who was reported overdue last week.

According to MRA, crews recovered the body of the hiker from "steep, unstable terrain" at an elevation of around 13,200 feet on Tuesday morning.

Last week, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office was notified of an overdue climber believed to be in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Officials at the time said the person's route and itinerary were not initially known.

The victim's rental car was found, and on Thursday, Sept. 3, MRA conducted an aerial search of the area with CareFlight of the Rockies and located the climber's body. The planned recovery was on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, MRA also reported that a climber died on the north face of Castle Peak after a fall.

MRA said rescuers began the mission shortly after midnight, and that ground and technical rescue teams worked throughout the night to reach and secure the area.

"At first light, Flight for Life Colorado inserted three MRA technical climbers on the ridge south of Maroon Peak. From there, the MRA climbers ascended for approximately one hour to a point roughly 1,000 feet above the subject’s location, then rappelled a feature known as the Y Couloir to reach the scene. Once on scene, the team prepared the subject for extraction," MRA said.

The rescue mission also required the help of the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aviation Unit, as it required a helicopter capable of hoist or long line extraction.

Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office encourage those traveling in the backcountry to leave a detailed itinerary with a trusted person before departing, including the intended route, expected return time, and contingency plans," MRA said. "Backcountry travelers may also want to carry appropriate equipment, prepare for rapidly changing mountain conditions, and bring a reliable two way satellite communication device when traveling in areas without cellular service."