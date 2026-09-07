Climber dies after fall on north face of Castle Peak on Sunday, Mountain Rescue Aspen says

A climber has died following a fall on the north face of Castle Peak, south of Aspen, according to Mountain Rescue Aspen.

The agency said late Sunday night that they were notified of the fallen climber by the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office. Due to the location and proximity, Gunnison County also requested assistance from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office at 12:41 p.m.

Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed team members via OHV to the upper Montezuma parking lot while Fight for Life located the climber from the air. Fight for Life then returned to transport more members of the Mountain Rescue Aspen team to the area.

Personnel reached the climber at around 4 p.m. and determined the climber had sustained injuries that were not survivable.

"Team members then carefully evacuated the climber from the mountain using a technical lowering system," Mountain Rescue Aspen said.

In all, 21 members were fielded for the event, and all team members were out at 8:14 a.m.

"Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office encourage those traveling in the backcountry to be prepared for their outing, familiarize themselves with their route and conditions, and understand the limits of their experience and abilities," Mountain Rescue Aspen said in a statement.