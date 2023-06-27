'It feels unreal': Superior woman moves into rebuilt home 77 weeks after devastating Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Seventy-seven weeks. That's how much time has passed since Kristiana DeRolf and hundreds of other people lost everything in the Marshall Fire.

"It's a very difficult process," said DeRolf, who has been working to pick up the pieces for the past year and a half.

But it's been a process that's been worth the wait. DeRolf finally got the keys to her rebuilt Superior home on Monday

"I'm still in disbelief that I actually accomplished it," she said. "It feels unreal but I did it."

Denver7 has been following DeRolf and her story since the beginning. She never lost hope and found comfort in some of the small things that survived, like a small statue she had outside of her home called "Circle of Friends."

"It was a hard touching in a message to me. It's gonna take a circle of friends and a community to survive this and to rebuild and to return," she said in May 2022 while fighting back tears.

After we first shared DeRolf's story, Denver7 Gives viewers helped bring relief in times of uncertainty, raising $4,000 to help her pay for temporary housing.

DeRolf is one of the first to move back into her Superior neighborhood and says she's excited that several of her neighbors are also returning this summer.



"It shows a lot of strength," she said. "It's nice to see that."

DeRolf says her new home is similar to the one she lost.

"But it's improved. I'm hoping to make new family memories here," she said.

As she begins this new chapter, she's taking a moment to reflect on the journey here.

"I'd like to say 'thank you' to the community, Channel 7, to you guys. I'd like to say 'thank you' to my friends. I appreciate the community's help. It's been overwhelming," said DeRolf.