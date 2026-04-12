Yuma County ​​​wildfire "contained", Hwy 36 remains closed

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire was reported "contained" but a portion of Highway 36 remained closed late Saturday night in far eastern Colorado near the Kansas border.

'Crews will continue monitoring the area and addressing any remaining hot spots. The shelter at Idalia School has been closed. Highway 36 remains closed until further notice. Please remain alert for any new fire activity or visible flames," wrote Yuma County Office of Emergency Management on social media.

CDOT

Highway 36 is closed in both directions between County Road 12 and the Kansas border.

Officials on social media earlier asked the public:

"If you have water trucks near the Idalia area and would be willing to assist with the fire near HWY 36 please call 970-630-3799."

Denver7 will update this story as we learn more.

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