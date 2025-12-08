Your voice matters: Arapahoe County seeks public input on road and pedestrian safety plan

LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County wants to hear from you as it develops a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to improve road and pedestrian safety in unincorporated areas.

By 2030, Arapahoe County is likely to be the metro area’s largest, underscoring the urgent need to improve its transportation infrastructure.

“Covid changed the way that we travel within the Denver metro area – the peak volumes in the morning and the PM are a little less, and they're spread out through the day,” said Arapahoe County transportation division manager Jim Katzer. “We're looking to address those [issues].”

The CSAP will analyze crash data from 2018 to 2024, along with public input, to pinpoint high-risk areas and prioritize strategies to keep the community safe.

This could mean anything from pothole-riddled roads and missing crosswalks to intersections where you've barely avoided getting into an accident.

An interactive comment map is available for the public to identify areas of concern through Dec. 21, 2025.

Just one week in and several issues are already becoming evident on the map.

Denver7 ventured out to various parts of the county on Sunday to hear your concerns directly.

Denver7

Multiple residents living near the Windsong Condominiums and Miramar Apartments on East Arkansas Avenue have reported speeding as a primary concern.

“I don't know how fast they get, maybe up to 40 or something, people fly by,” said former resident Justyn Myers. “There's a turn that's kind of a little bit more blind, you could say. And when you fly around the corner, you can't really see until somebody is like, right there.”

Further south, near Dove Valley, neighbors have noted bumpy roads and pedestrian safety issues.

Longtime resident Candice Bishop told Denver7 she’s observed drainage issues causing significant sidewalk damage near her home.

“Along this area here, there's a lot of sinking of sidewalk, and you can see the mailbox is starting to sink, and it gets a little dangerous,” she said, “especially when it gets slippery and there's snow and people can't see it, and it's like kind of a tripping hazard.” Candice Bishop

Denver7

In The Farm at Arapahoe County neighborhood, visibility and drainage issues are of concern to residents.

Homeowner Lori Snider told Denver7 she’s worried about speeding near Fox Hollow Elementary School.

“We'll see speeds of 45-50 miles an hour down that road during high-volume traffic, when the kids are going to school,” she said. “I think we probably need a couple more stoplights, at least a couple more stop signs, probably in front of Fox Hollow [Elementary] and my street, East Weaver Avenue, because people just shoot through too fast.” Lori Snider

County leaders plan to implement solutions in problem areas once the plan is finalized, but they can't do so without your voice.

“The public input is critical. We don't have eyes and ears everywhere in the county,” said Katzer.

Though the input focuses on unincorporated parts of the county, Katzer said they’re not turning a blind eye to other areas in need of improvement.

“If there's significant data that's collected just outside of the county boundaries, we'll communicate that to our partners in the surrounding jurisdictions,” he said.

In the meantime, these proud Arapahoe County residents are looking forward to the changes the process might bring.

“I really don't know the last time they came through and redid any of this, so them coming out to check it, see if there's things that can be fixed – that would be fantastic,” said Bishop.