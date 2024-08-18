Your incredible photos of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado springs

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado Springs wrapped up Sunday after thrilling attendees with outstanding performances by U.S. Air Force parachuters, aerobatic flying, and, of course, the Navy’s Blue Angels.

But not everything went as smoothly. On Saturday, the extreme heat caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals.

However, the grueling heat didn't stop Colorado amateur photographers in Denver7's Facebook photo group, Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos, from snapping some fantastic photos.