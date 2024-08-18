Your incredible photos of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado springs

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in Colorado Springs wrapped up Sunday after thrilling attendees with outstanding performances by U.S. Air Force parachuters, aerobatic flying, and, of course, the Navy’s Blue Angels.
But not everything went as smoothly. On Saturday, the extreme heat caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals.
However, the grueling heat didn't stop Colorado amateur photographers in Denver7's Facebook photo group, Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos, from snapping some fantastic photos.
Pikes Peak Airshow
"From yesterday's airshow in Colorado Springs."
Tracy Desi
"Some photos from today’s air show!"
Jeanine Acevedo
"High altitude and high spirits at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow!"
Blue Angels Homecoming
"Blue Angels over Colorado Springs Colorado 2024"
Mickey Crow
"U.S. Navy Blue Angels Pikes Peak Regional Airshow"
Blue Angels Homecoming
"It’s super rad when I can just look outside my window in Fountain and see the Blue Angels."
Kristin Mae Smith