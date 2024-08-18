Extreme heat at Colorado Springs airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

Extreme heat at a Colorado Springs airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow.

Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal says the “quick actions” of organizers and emergency officials prevented serious injuries at the event at the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, about 81 miles south of Denver.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area and the fire department has warned attendees of the airshow’s second day on Sunday to prepare with water bottles, hats, sunscreen and umbrellas.