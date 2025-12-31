Your hopes, your voice: Denver7 invites Coloradans to share their 2026 wishes

As Colorado prepares to ring in the new year, Denver7 would love to hear your hopes for 2026.
What are your personal plans or goals? What changes do you hope to see in our state or country in the new year? What are you most looking forward to in 2026?
Email Shannon Ogden at Shannon.Ogden@Denver7.com to share your hopes.
Some responses may be featured on Denver7 News at 10 on New Year's Eve.
Wishing you a joyful New Year!
